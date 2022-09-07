Thursday, Sept. 8
VIRTUAL AUTHOR TALK Sept. 8, noon - 1 p.m. Bestselling author and expert in child development, Dr. Michele Borba, discusses her book “Thrivers: Surprising Reasons Why Some Kids Struggle and Others Shine.” For more information or to register, visit buenavistalibrary.org
GIRLS C-TEAM VOLLEYBALL MATCH Sept. 8, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Salida.
GIRLS JV VOLLEYBALL MATCH Sept. 8, 5 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Salida.
GIRLS VARSITY VOLLEYBALL MATCH Sept. 8, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Salida.
Friday, Sept. 9
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 9, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Tim Burt.
CHAFFEE COUNTY PATRIOTS TOWN HALL Sept. 9, 6:30 p.m., St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church – Church Hall, 118 South Gunnison Avenue. This Town Hall program will be a showing of the film “Constitution Alive” which outlines the meaning and purpose of the Constitution of the United States.
VARSITY FOOTBALL GAME Sept. 9, 7 p.m., Buena Vista High School. Vs. Centauri High School.
Weekend, Sept. 10-11
ABSTRACT ART COLLAGE Sept. 10, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. This class invites you to experiment with materials, techniques and texture to create abstract collages. Registration and more information at buenavistalibrary.org
APPLEFEST Sept. 10, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 West Main St. Tours and old-fashioned activities, live music, food, applie picking and apple pies. For more information, visit buenavistaheritage.org
CRA STEWARDSHIP EVENT Sept. 10, 10 a.m., campsites near Cottonwood Lake. Groups will clean out and downsize campfire rings for safety and pick up trash. Contact Event Coordinator Joe Greiner at adopters@envisionchaffeecounty.org to find out where to meet and what to bring. Visit chaffeerecadopters.org for more information.
BVEC PRESENTS LIVE MUSIC Sept. 10, 1 p.m. The Roastery, East Main St, Buena Vista. NASCA Lines.
MADAMS OF CENTRAL COLORADO Sept. 10, 7 p.m., Buena Vista Heritage Museum. Doors open at 6:30. Tickets $20, available online at buenavistaheritage.org
CELEBRATE LIFE Sept. 10, 6:30 - 9:30 p.m., Infinity Pool at Mount Princeton Hot Springs. Childcare for children 12 years and younger provided by ClearView Community Church. Dr. Biff Gore, president of Colorado Right for Life, will be the virtual speaker. Appetizers and desserts will be served. Suggested donations are $35 for singles and $50 for couples. More information and registration forms are at www.bvpregnancycenter.com/celebrate-life
UAS ROUNDUP Sept. 11-12. The focus of this year’s event is Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS). Topics will include specialized training, equipment, operational planning, tactical waivers and risk management. Sept. 11 will be Demonstration Day at the Buena Vista Drone Training Park, with the conference on Sept. 12. Preregistration is recommended due to limited space. See uasroundup.com for more.
Monday, Sept. 12
PLAY, LEARN & GROW - GROWING READERS SEPT. 12, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Caregivers and their little charges move through five stations that support early literacy. Build a take-home kit as you go. Register at buenavistalibrary.org
CHAFFEE COUNTY REPUBLICAN OPEN HOUSE Sept. 12, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. Mingle with fellow conservatives and candidates. Light lunch available.
LWVCC MEETING Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m. The in-person social and business meeting will be at Salida United Methodist Church, 248 E. 4th St. The program will be noon-1 p.m. on an update on health care issues with Dr. Carol Merovka and LWVCC Health Care Task Force. The public is invited. Registration is not required. The Zoom link is found on the Upcoming Events page or calendar at www.lwvchaffeecounty.org
NARFE LUNCHEON MEETING Sept. 12, 11:30 a.m., Fiesta Mexicana, 1220 E. U.S. 50, Salida. Guests are welcome. Chapter President Ted Van Hintum attended the FEDcon22 held Aug. 21-23 in Scottsdale, Ariz., and will give a report. Donations for Alzheimer’s research accepted. For more information call Jean Hanfelt, 719-539-6467, or President Ted Van Hintum, 719-395-5648.
MIDDLE SCHOOL GIRLS VOLLEYBALL MATCH Sept. 12, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School White Gym. Vs. Salida Middle School.
QIGONG Sept. 12, 5 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Classes introduce new exercises aimed at increasing flexibility and energy, promoting mental clarity and improving blood flow. No registration required.
ELECTRIC VEHICLES AND HOME CHARGING OPTIONS Sept. 12, 5 - 6 p.m. Panel discussion with local Electric Vehicle (EV) owners sponsored by the Chaffee County Chapter of Citizens’ Climate Lobby. Please email salida@citizensclimatelobby.org for zoom information.
AGING MASTERY PROGRAM Sept. 12-Nov. 14, 9:30 - 11 a.m. Colorado Mountain College and Chaffee County Public Health will be offering a 10-week health and wellness program to residents 55 and over. Classes will be held Mondays in person or virtually. Cost is $99. To learn more or register, visit communityeducation.coloradomtn.edu and search for the Aging program under Salida.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
GENTLE YOGA Sept. 13, 10 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Build skill, balance and focus through this class, suitable for all skill levels. Please bring a yoga mat if you have one.
BVCONNECTS Sept. 13, noon - 1:30 p.m., Eddyline Taproom. Buena Vista’s premier business networking group hosted by BV Chamber of Commerce; open to BV Chamber members at $10 and non-members at $20. Join us for networking, lunch and guest speaker BV Mayor Libby Fay. Seating is limited; register at bit.ly/BVConnectsSept13
Wednesday, Sept. 14
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON Sept. 14, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. The menu is a taco bar; bring a side dish to share and your own place setting. The speaker will be Lee Covenay who will talk about the bird survey around this area. Door prizes will be awarded.
free legal self-help clinic Sept. 14, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
TROUT UNLIMITED MEETING Sept. 14, 6 p.m., Sangre de Cristo meeting room. General membership meeting for Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited; the public is welcome to attend. The guest speaker will be fisherman, writer, TU member and well-traveled Chris Duerksen.
LOOKING FORWARD
BUSINESS AFTER HOURS Sept. 15, 5 - 7 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Mix and mingle with library and business friends. Sample the Library’s Artist’s Palette class and practice Mandala dot painting. Light refreshments, beer, wine, margaritas and non-alcoholic drinks are included. Registration: $10 for BV Chamber members, $15 for non-members. Register online at bit.ly/BVBizSept15 or cash at the door.
BVHS CLASS OF 1982 REUNION Sept. 16. Informal gathering the evening of Sept. 16 [location to be determined], a tour of school facilities and a picnic are scheduled for Sept. 17, and breakfast on Sept. 18. Former class sponsors, teachers and staff members are invited to join. Please contact Julie Evans Kersting or Doyle Nyberg for additional details and information. Email bvhsclassof1982@gmail.com
TEEN AMBASSADORS Sept. 16, 3:45 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Ages 12-18. Meet after school on the 3rd Friday of every month to share ideas, shape decisions and represent the library to others. Snacks provided.
GREAT COLORADO VS TEXAS TOMATO WAR Sept. 17, located at a donated pasture just north of the intersection of Chaffee County roads 140 and 250. Individuals and teams representing the states of Colorado and Texas will toss two tons of well-ripened tomatoes at each other. Details of the event, including participation information, are available at www.TomatoWar.org
CHAFFEE GREEN HOMES TOUR Sept. 17, 9 a.m., Salida Farmer’s Market in Salida, Alpine Park at 5th and E Street. Tour maps available at sponsor booths. Five homes in Salida, Buena Vista and Poncha Springs will be open until 2 p.m. for tours that will showcase their energy efficiency, renewable energy and sustainable living practices. Register at bit.ly/3wHi9Zy
BV WOMEN’S CONNECTION Sept. 17, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Casa del Rio Clubhouse. Speaker is Jill Pursell from Glenwood Springs, with special feature by Michele McKee from The Village-Downtown BV. Music by Rebecca Poos. $10 per person, $5 for 30 years or under. Refreshments available. RSVP to Betty 719-395-6967 or Judy 719-395-8230
FRIDAY AT THE FARM Sept. 16, 6 p.m., Turner Farm, 829 W. Main St. Live music by Kevin Cardinal.
ONGOING EVENTS
FARMERS MARKETS Saturdays through Oct. 15, 8 a.m. - noon, Alpine Park, Salida. Sundays through Oct. 2, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., McPhelemy Park, Buena Vista.
INVITATION TO JOIN the Arkansas Valley Gospel Choir which will be singing at ClearView Community Church Sunday Nov. 6 with four Thursday evening rehearsals leading up to it. Music reading isn’t necessary. For more information and specific times, contact Brandon Chism at brandon@clearviewcommunity.org, call the church office at 719-395-3120 or visit their website at clearviewcommunity.org/music-ministry
NOTABLES INVITES NEW SINGERS. Male and female singers are invited to join The Notables for their Christmas season, with concerts scheduled for December 9-11. All participants must be fully vaccinated and boosted. No auditions required. The chorus practices at Episcopal Church of the Ascension, Fourth and E Streets, Salida. To sign up, call Linda Taylor at 719 539-2428. Visit www.salidasings.org for more information.
BV HOPE MEETING every third Wednesday of the month, 3 p.m., in person at the public health building conference room at 112 Linderman Ave., Buena Vista; email buenavistahope@gmail.com for the Zoom link.
OPEN MIC AND HAPPY HOUR Thursdays at the Stardust Event Center, 16450 CR 306, Buena Vista. Sign up starts at 5 p.m. Performances start at 6 p.m. BYOB.
CAREGIVER SUPPORT GROUP second and fourth Mondays, 2:30 - 3:30 p.m., CUCC Rainbow Room, 217 Crossman Ave. Join us for support, conversation, ideas and insights. Masks recommended. For more info, contact Lois Arndt at (719) 322-4124 or arndtjlcm@gmail.com
CUCC SHOWER MINISTRY Fridays, noon - 2 p.m., 217 Crossman Ave. Free showers. All are welcome. Soap, shampoo, conditioner, towels and washcloths provided.
HIKING CLUB. Hikes are most Fridays and are a different location each week. To join, become a GARNA member and indicate your interest in the club. Then reach out to info@garna.org to be put on the list for times and meeting points.
Buena Vista Library
Alphabet Story Time Fridays (except first Fridays of the month), 10 a.m. Each week we focus on one letter with stories and a craft to learn our alphabet, building a personal letter book to take home. Ages 2 to 5, siblings welcome.
Tunes for Tots Mondays, 10 a.m. Ages 3-5. Kids learn to sing on pitch, keep a beat and play instruments in this active hour of fun.
Wiggles & Giggles Thursdays, 10 - 11 a.m. Unstructured, free play and socialization for littles and caregivers. Age 0 - 5 years old.
Reading to Rover Wednesdays, 3:30 p.m. Research shows that reading to dogs can boost reading skills in children while also developing social and emotional skills. At the BVPL, we have friendly dogs that will sit with people, one-on-one, while they read. Any reading level or age is welcome. Reading times are assigned 15-minute blocks. To sign up please call: 719-395-8700
Celebrate Recovery Mondays, 6 - 8 p.m., Cornerstone Church, Buena Vista Campus, 205 S. San Juan. Questions: Lillie Jones, (719) 539-4182
BUENA VISTA ROTARY CLUB MEETING second and fourth Wednesdays of the month, 11:45 a.m., Creekside Gathering Place. The public is invited.
ARKANSAS VALLEY CHRISTIAN MISSION 122 Cottonwood Ave, Buena Vista. Open Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday: free lunch 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., food pantry 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. All are welcome. For more information, call 719-395-9321.
NAMI Chaffee County
An in-person Family Support Group meeting every 2nd and 4th Thursday of the month from 6-7:30 p.m. at the Salida United Methodist Church - 228 E. Fourth St. www.namichaffee.org for more information and registration or email info@namichaffee.org
THE RECREATION IN BALANCE TASKFORCE will meet the first Tuesday of the month from 3 - 4:30 p.m. The taskforce advises the Chaffee County Outdoor Recreation Management Plan and the Recreation Council. Meetings are held on Zoom and open to everyone. Contact info@envisionchaffeecounty.org to request access information.
BRIDGE CLUB 1 - 4 p.m. every Thursday at the Community Center. Call Jim or DeDe Wiliams at 719-395-6530 or email dedeinbv@gmail.com by Tuesday night to reserve your spot in the weekly session. Registration fee is $1 per visit at the door.
