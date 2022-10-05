Thursday
Oct. 6
TOWN HALL Oct. 6, 5:30 p.m., Buena Vista Community Center. The town of Buena Vista and the Historic Preservation Commission will review and educate the property owners and citizens of Buena Vista on the use and implementation of the Architectural Design Guidelines for East Main. Open to the public with opportunity for feedback and questions.
Friday
Oct. 7
DESTINATION STORY TIME Oct. 7, 10 - 11:30 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Head to Mini-Blessings and lead a miniature horse through the arena, explore the sensory garden and jump in leaves to celebrate fall.
GIRLS C-TEAM VOLLEYBALL MATCH Oct. 7, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Del Norte.
GIRLS JV VOLLEYBALL MATCH Oct. 7, 5 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Del Norte.
GIRLS VARSITY LEAGUE VOLLEYBALL MATCH Oct. 7, 6 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Del Norte.
Weekend
Oct. 8-9
MOUNTAIN BIKE RACE VOLUNTEERS NEEDED for the South League Conference Championship race held at the McMurry Ranch in Nathrop on Oct. 8-9. This is a huge event and many hands are needed to make each race run smoothly. There are many options from on the bike positions, information, finish line support and others. The positions are split into morning and afternoon. Sign up at https://signup.com/client/invitation2/secure/176989944890984034/false#/invitation
CPR & FIRST AID CLASS Oct. 8, 9 a.m. - 4 p.m., Buena Vista Public Library. The Chaffee County Fire Dept. leads this free training to empower citizens to step up and assist in emergency health situations. Ages 12 and up. Bring your own lunch; snacks will be provided. Class is free; limited to 9 participants. Register at visit buenavistalibrary.org
GIRLS C-TEAM VOLLEYBALL MATCH Oct. 8, 1 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Pagosa Springs.
GIRLS JV VOLLEYBALL MATCH Oct. 8, 2 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Pagosa Springs.
GIRLS VARSITY VOLLEYBALL MATCH Oct. 8, 3 p.m., Buena Vista High School PE Complex - Red Gym. Vs. Pagosa Springs.
CCH SUNDAY SCIENCE PROGRAM Oct. 9, 10 a.m., Salida Scout Hut, 210 E. Sackett St., Salida. Research results using the James Webb Space Telescope will be the topic of a talk by Dr. J. McKim Malville. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. Masks will be required at the door. Socializing will take place outside, before and after the program.
‘CANDI-DATING’ FORUM Oct. 9, 3 - 4 p.m., Salida Community Center. Meet-and-greet sessions for local and state candidates. Candidates for County Commissioner – Adriane Kuhn, unaffiliated; PT Wood, Democrat; and Brandon Becker, Republican – and County Clerk – Lori Mitchell, Democrat, and Elaine Allemang, Republican – will be present.
Monday
Oct. 10
VOLUNTEER INFO SESSION Oct. 10, 9 a.m., Avery-Parsons Elementary School library. Interested in being involved with the schools? Come and find out about volunteer opportunities. If you cannot attend the meeting, complete the form at https://forms.gle/FcQc7vVnA8fUomAJA to be contacted with more info. Valid state ID required for background checks.
JV FOOTBALL GAME Oct. 10, 4 p.m., Buena Vista High School Stadium. Vs. Summit.
CHAFFEE REPUBLICAN MEETING Oct. 10, 6:30 p.m., Salida Housing Authority building at 525 W. 16th St., Salida. All Republicans are encouraged to attend.
Tuesday
Oct. 11
BILINGUAL YOGA Oct. 11, 10 - 11 a.m., Buena Vista Public Library. Calm your mind and enjoy feel-good movement. Guidance provided in English and Spanish.
Wednesday
Oct. 12
YOUNG AT HEART POTLUCK LUNCHEON Oct. 12, noon, Buena Vista Community Center. We will celebrate Oktoberfest and have baked brats and sauerkraut. Please bring your own place setting and a side dish to go along. Door prizes will be awarded.
free legal self-help clinic Oct. 12, 2 - 5 p.m., Salida Regional Library, 405 E St. Free clinic for all area parties without an attorney. Volunteer attorneys will assist one-on-one, via computer link. Space is limited. Please contact the library at (719) 539-4826 to be added to the sign-up sheet.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.