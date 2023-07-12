Viola S. Mackey (Vigil) passed away April 23, 2023 in Colorado Springs.
She originally was from Salida and Buena Vista
Mass will be held July 20, 10 am at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Salida.
Followed by Interment at Fairview Cemetery.
