Turner Farm came to life for the 23rd annual Applefest, held on Saturday, Sept. 9. Sunny skies, endless apple bushels and historical demonstrations brought in a crowd.
The farm is a year-round historical feature of Buena Vista.
“We (Buena Vista Heritage) got Turner Farm 24 years ago,” said Suzy Kelly, one of BV Heritage’s founding members. “In the first year we had it, we did a lot of work on it. … It’s been a great thing. Our concerts (Fridays at the Farm) started during COVID, and they had great attendance. We do private tours if people want. We’ve had a lot of weddings and we’ve had some family reunions here.”
The event also featured live music, a demonstration from the Madams of Central Colorado and crafts. The Mt. Princeton Stables brought out ponies for younger attendees to ride, and volunteers from BV Heritage showed kids how to churn butter, operate an old-fashioned two-man saw and press apples to make cider.
“We’ve got a nice crowd, and the kids love it,” Kelly said. “This year, we have goats and chickens in our chicken yard and ponies for the kids to ride. It’s the animals they like the best.”
The first year they held Applefest was 2001, scheduled for Sept. 12.
“(9/11) happened the day before we had Applefest, and it was quite emotional for everybody,” Kelly said. “We couldn’t decide whether to have it because everybody was so upset. But we had it, and it was amazing.
“I think it was good for the community,” she continued. “This is an event that brings the community together. You see friends, you see neighbors. We’re going good.”
BV Heritage President and Chief Apple Squasher Victor Kuklin appreciated the large turnout and the community’s coming together each year for Applefest.
“I’ve been involved for 15 years,” he said. “It’s community. All these people are having fun, and I haven’t seen a single political hat or t-shirt or anything.”
It was his first year running the cider pressing station, and he enjoyed watching the kids get into the activity wholeheartedly. Kids, ranging from toddlers to teens, laughed as they cranked tart apples through the press.
“I’m having fun watching everyone else have fun,” Kuklin said.
Applefest also featured its annual Apple Pie Contest. There were six entries and four ribbons, including Most Unique, Best Tasting, Best Crust and Best Looking.
Ribbons were awarded to Judy Hassel (Most Unique), Jessica Green (Best Tasting), Christina King (Best Crust) and Jonathan Fast (Best Looking).
Editor's Note: Harn was a judge for the pie contest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.