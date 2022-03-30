COST $2.26 million
Timeline March–August 2022
Location U.S. 24 east of Johnson Village MPs 213.5 - 216.5
Daytime work hours will be from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
DELAYS Motorists will experience minimal delays with most work taking place off the travel lanes on the shoulder of the highway.
ONE LANE TRAVEL Travelers can expect single turn lanes on the county road and access road entrances within the work zone.
Speeds will be reduced to 40 mph through the work zone.
CONTRACTOR ABCO Contracting
Project website www.codot.gov/projects/us24-johnson-village-wildlife-fencing
Project hotline 970-626-7010
Project email us24wildlifefencechaffeecounty@gmail.com
