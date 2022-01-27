The Buena Vista wrestling team saw dual action in the past week.
They traveled to Battle Mountain on Wednesday a picked up a dual win 42-21 and then went to Centauri to dual Centauri and Pagosa Springs on Saturday, January 22.
The two are the defending 2A and 3A state champions. Buena Vista came up short against Pagosa Springs 45-33 and also against Centauri 43-33.
“It was nice to dual both of the defending champions on the same day,” said Demons coach Jared Todd. “It would have been even better to pick up a couple of victories.”
Many of the younger wrestlers were filling some weights when the team traveled to Battle Mountain on Wednesday.
“The matchups were such that several of the experienced wrestlers drew forfeits and the matches wrestled were with some of the younger wrestlers.
“We had a tough time getting some momentum in this dual and we were a little flat, but still competed,” Todd said. “The losses were due to some errors in our basic wrestling positions. It was a great learning experience for our team and we came back and had excellent practices on Thursday and Friday.”
The big win of the night was when David Arellano scored a fall over the No. 4-ranked 4A wrestler.
“We took some lessons we learned on Wednesday and wrestled very well on Saturday,” stated Todd. “Both duals were winnable and we just came up a match short in each dual. We did not match up very well with Pagosa.”
The highlight match of the Pagosa Springs dual was Chris DeLuca beating a top ten ranked 3A opponent with a ride out for the whole third period to score the 2-1 victory.
Against the No. 1-ranked Centauri Falcons there were a few key matchups that all were waiting to see.
Caleb Camp had a rematch of last year’s state finals match and again came away with the victory after pinning his opponent in the first period.
Chris Hutchings was paired against a higher-ranked wrestler and battled him to score the win by fall in the third period.
Seth Moss got a rematch against Zach Buhr, who had pinned him just a week earlier. This time Moss narrowed the gap, dropping the match 9-11.
“This was a great example of making some adjustments and making it closer,” stated Todd.
The team competes at the Valley Classic in Center on Saturday. Wrestling begins at 9 a.m.
