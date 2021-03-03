Demon wrestlers posted victories over Rocky Ford, Dolores Huerta and La Junta but came up short against TCA last week.
Buena Vista battled the No. 6 Meloneers of Rocky Ford, one of the traditional powerhouses in the small school division in Colorado.
This was a solid 39-27 team win for us and had some great individual match ups, Buena Vista coach Jared Todd said.
“Even in some of our losses we just came up short by a point or two and that held their dual score down as they weren’t able to secure the fall,” he said.
The victory was a long time in coming.
“This was the first time in 20 years that we have beaten Rocky Ford in a dual format. I do not know about prior to 2001,” Todd said.
Individual winners of the dual were Caleb Camp, Chris Hutchings, Issac Hutchings, Colton Montoya, Chris Deluca, Haden Camp and Seth Moss. Colton Montoya had his first varsity victory by fall as the match ended.
“That was a big momentum for our squad. As I mentioned at 126 and 132, Jackson Helmke and David Arellano, were able to battle to decisions versus highly ranked opponents, which helped keep the dual score in our favor,” Todd said.
On Saturday, Buena Vista traveled to Pueblo to wrestle 2A No. 10 Dolores Huerta, La Junta and The Classical Academy.
The Demons were missing two varsity starters due to virus protocol as BVHS lost to TCA 45-25. Winners of the dual were Caleb Camp, Chris Hutchings, Issac Hutchings, Arellano and Deluca.
“We had some great matchups with only one going against us,” Todd said. “We were in that match and just got caught out of position and it secured the fall for the Titans.”
BVHS beat Dolores Huerta 43-36. Winners of the dual were Caleb Camp, Chris Hutchings, Issac Hutchings, David Arellano, Chris Deluca, Elijah Evans, Haden Camp, and Abram Durbin.
This dual had the No. 1 and No. 2 ranked wrestlers at 106. Caleb Camp was able to come out on top with major decision 11-2 to retain his top ranking.
Another top 6 matchup at 120 saw No. 6 Issac Hutchings securing a 2-point victory as time expired against No. 3.
“This was another great dual win for the Demons with some excellent individual results,” Todd said.
The Demons beat La Junta 35-18. Individual winners were Caleb Camp, Chris Hutchings, issac Hutchings, Carter Romack, Arellano, Deluca, Haden Camp and Eli Flowers. Romack gained his first varsity victory filling in at 126.
“All in all it was another solid week for the grapplers,” Todd said. “Our attitude, effort, technique and conditioning are right where they need to be at this time of year.
“We are all very excited and looking forward to the opportunity that we have ahead of us with regionals. We are looking at having our best performance of the year this upcoming weekend,” he said.
Regionals are Friday and Saturday. BVHS will have 6 of 7 competitors on each day. The lightweights wrestle Friday and the heavier weights on Saturday. With the new protocols, only the top two from each weight class (instead of 4) will advance to state.
“We will have to wrestle our best matches of the year in order to qualify,” Todd said.
