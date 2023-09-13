The girls’ volleyball team took down Salida and Del Norte last week, beating the Spartans 3-2 and the Tigers 3-1.
“The girls knew it was going to be a close competition against Salida and it was a tough fight and could have gone either way,” said coach Jamie Page. “We were pleased with how they battled back from being down 11-5 in the 5th and just kept competing. They played to win which cost us a few points here and there but paid off in the end.”
Against Del Norte, the team had their best passing and offensive match, hitting at .177.
“Our team passing at a 1.67 helped our setters make some great connections with the front-row hitters,” Page said. “We have been focusing a lot on keeping us in-system so we can run our offense. This means the passers need to serve and receive well so that the setters can have some options with who and how they set. Our serving is definitely more aggressive than years past which is costing us a few points we have been working on balancing serving tough but in for 3 in a row.”
With the win, Buena Vista upgrades its record to 7-3 on the year. The Demons host Monte Vista (Monte Vista, CO) to face the Pirates in a 2A Southern Peaks outing on Tuesday, September 12. The Pirates go into the outing with a record of 1-5. Monte Vista lost 2-0 in their recent non-league outing against DSST: Conservatory Green (Denver, CO).
“IF we can win the games we are supposed to and take a match or so away from some higher-ranked teams, I feel that we can go into regionals at a similar spot as last year,” Page said. “We have to continue to tighten things up on defense and offense and continue to make those connections between our hitters and setters to build confidence in both of them. It is an exciting time going into this mid-portion of the season, every game counts towards RPI, and the girls are moving forward for sure.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.