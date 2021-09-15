The Volley Demons beat Monte Vista and battled with Class 3A’s No. 1-ranked team last week.
Buena Vista defeated Monte Vista (2-3) Thursday 25-23, 25-12, 19-26, 26-24 to earn the 3-1 match win.
“It was a good week for the girls and I feel they grew immensely as a team,” coach Jamie Page said. “They played some of their best volleyball this past week and hopefully it will carry over to this week with two more tough opponents,” she said, mentioning trips to La Junta and Alamosa.
Krystin Knowles and Autumn Wingo both had 8 kills to lead a very balanced front line as six other players contributed to BV’s total of 38.
The Lady Demon service reception set up the night nearly flawlessly, tallying only 5 errors in 69 chances. Tanner Richmond handled all 26 chances for BVHS, Cheyenne Montoya handled 14 chances with one error and Makenna St. John took 13 serves with no errors.
Feeding off that Maya Schucknecht tallied 19 assists and Susie Chupp added 12.
“The serve receive was outstanding, which did help set up our offense,” Page said. “Susie and Maya had a lot of options because of it and you can see that the front row wasn’t dominated by one or two kids. They all had contributed to the great offense this week.”
Richmond added 25 digs from the defensive side of the net, Schucknecht had 15 and Chupp 10.
“The setters are doing a great job mixing up who they set to and it helps keep the other teams on their toes,” Page said. “We are getting some swings and kills from the back row, too, which adds another weapon to the offense. We had another great serving game that helped keep the opponent from setting up their offense.”
That confidence carried over to crunch time.
“The girls had a couple of close sets and stayed focused to put the ball away for the win.”
No. 1-ranked Lamar (4-0) visited BV Saturday and took the match 25-15, 25-13, 25-19.
“I thought the girls played well. They competed for sure,” Page said. “We had some great touches by the blockers which helped the defenders dig up balls that could have gone untouched. We played aggressively and stepped up to the challenge.”
Schucknecht and sophomore Sophia Lopez led BV with 5 kills and Stella Dawson had 4.
Schucknecht also contributed 8 digs and 11 assists, Chupp had 8 assists, Richmond added 17 serve receives, St. John had 14 and Montoya 13.
“The girls were not intimidated and came out ready to play, we had some good runs both offensively and defensively,” she said. “It’s great to see the team coming together and figuring things out as we head into league play.
The 4-3 Lady Demons travel to La Junta Tuesday and Alamosa Friday.
