The Buena Vista Lady Demons opened the fall season with a 3-2 road kill at Lake County Saturday.
“We had a great summer,” Buena Vista coach Jamie Page said. “They were focused and eager to get practice up and running.”
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 8:04 am
BVHS returns with six of the nine players having varsity experience.
That experience – and seven seniors and three juniors – were key in the Lady Demons coming back to open the season with a 25-18, 19-25, 14-25, 25-20, 15-10 victory in Leadville.
“A few things that helped us come back in that match was the mindset from the seniors,” Page said. “They all focused on their jobs and didn’t get down on themselves or others. This is big growth for this team from last year.”
Key in the comeback victory was steady service.
“We served well as a team. We had 14 aces and only 6 errors, that was the big difference maker in the match. Makenna St. John had six aces and Stella Dawson finished with four.
Buena Vista tallied 53 team digs with no errors led by Maya Schuknecht with 17 and Susie Chupp with 11. On the offensive side, Chupp led with 10 assists and Schuknecht had eight.
Schuknecht held the back row with 22 service receptions and no errors, Regan Hiltz had 12 with 1 error and Dawson 10 with one. BV took 63 serves with just three errors.
Autumn Wingo led BV with 12 kills, Dawson had seven and Sophia Lopez five. Madeline Litvay led the team with five of the team’s nine blocks.
Buena Vista hosts South Park Wednesday beginning at 5:30 p.m. the Volley Demons stay busy with a Tri-Peaks League triangular at Rye Saturday with the host and Peyton. The team visits Custer County Monday and James Irwin Tuesday.
