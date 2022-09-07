The Buena Vista Lady Demons had a perfect week last week, rolling up six straight victories including all four at the Gunnison tournament.

“It was a good weekend with the girls staying focused, working on the game plan and walking away with four wins,” coach Jamie Page said. “It wasn’t really a tournament … we played four matches at Gunnison. There were 11 teams there and we played four of them, so there wasn’t a tournament championship or crossover.”

