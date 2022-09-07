The Buena Vista Lady Demons had a perfect week last week, rolling up six straight victories including all four at the Gunnison tournament.
“It was a good weekend with the girls staying focused, working on the game plan and walking away with four wins,” coach Jamie Page said. “It wasn’t really a tournament … we played four matches at Gunnison. There were 11 teams there and we played four of them, so there wasn’t a tournament championship or crossover.”
Buena Vista (8-2,0-0) rolled past Norwood 25-12, 25-9 and Delores 25-23, 25-15 Friday at Gunnison. Saturday saw Buena Vista earn a 25-21, 25-19 victory over Del Norte and a 22-25, 25-13, 15-4 win over Gunnison.
Earlier last week, the Lady Demons notched a 25-8, 25-15, 25-11 win over Custer County in Westcliffe Monday and a 25-23, 10-25, 25-21, 28-26 road win over James Irwin in Colorado Springs.
“Last week was a crazy we started the week going and playing Custer County on Monday, then went to James Irwin on Tuesday and finished the week with the four games at Gunnison. The girls were exhausted being on the road and playing that many games in a week’s time,” Page said.
“I was impressed how they handled themselves and were ready to play right off the bus. They didn’t want a repeat of the previous weekend at Rye,” she said. “We only brought two players up to help out, Payton Crites and Hannah Wingo. They both got some playing time and we didn’t miss a beat when they went in to relieve some of the girls. Payton had a few aces and assists and Hannah ended up with a handful of kills.”
Buena Vista logged 43 kills in the long match at James Irwin; the Lady Jaguars had 38. Madeline Litvay led BV with 10 kills, Sophia Lopez had 9, Maya Schuknecht 7 and Stella Dawson six. Litvay added three blocks.
Schuknecht added 15 digs and St. John had 14 along with eight aces serving. Susie Chupp led with 13 assists at James Irwin.
The Volley Demons return home Thursday night to host Salida in their only match next week.
“Salida is always tough match. There are emotions due to the rivalry and it being a home match,” Page said. “We saw them play this weekend and we know they are scrappy and hustle even though they are young.
“We definitely have the advantage with experience and leadership, but the girls will need to play well and keep their emotions under control,” Page said about the Salida match. “They need to focus on controlling the offense, keeping us in system, serving tough but in and not being lazy on defense.
“It is always a good match up when we play Salida,” she said. “It will be nice to only have the one game this week.”
