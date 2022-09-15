Buena Vista improved to 9-2 after sweeping Salida in three games Thursday, Sept. 8.
The Volley Demons notched their seventh straight match win with a 25-10, 25-16, 25-15 victory.
“I feel the first two games the girls were in total control of the match,” BV coach Jamie Page said. “The third (game) we had a rough start with a few errors, but then the girls got it back under control.”
“We served well,” Page said, “90% as a team with seven aces and had a great offensive game. We hit at a .207 and had 32 kills.”
Madeline Litvay led BV with 13 kills and Stella Dawson had eight. Litvay also had five blocks. Maya Schuknecht and Susie Chupp had nine assists each.
Buena Vista visited Monte Vista Tuesday and hosts Center Thursday at 6 p.m.
