Buena Vista lost matches at The Vanguard School and Pagosa Springs last week.
“We had a rough week another couple of tough games that we had opportunities to win but couldn’t quite finish,” Buena Vista coach Jamie Page said.
The Volley Demons matched with outstanding servers Thursday in Colorado Springs.
“The Vanguard School had incredibly great servers, the best we’ve seen all season,” Page said. “This made it hard for us to set up an offense or get in a rhythm.”
Buena Vista fell 25-22, 25-15 and 25-20.
“The girls came out strong in game 1 only losing 22-25, game 2 was a little rough but game 3 they rallied from behind but couldn’t quite get the win.
“We had 11 aces but missed 8 serves. It was similar with our kills,” she said. “We had 15 kills but gave 13 points away to hitting errors.
“Volleyball comes down to the basics and we didn’t serve receive well nor serve well enough to get the win.”
Autumn Wingo led the team with 4 kills and Sophia Lopez had 3 and Stella Dawson served 4 aces.
Maya Schucknecht led the team with 7 digs while Susie Chupp and Tanner Richmond had 6 each and Chupp added 5 assists.
At Pagosa Springs Saturday afternoon, Buena Vista battled through a 25-22 game 1 loss, lost and then won 25-21 before falling in the final game 25-15.
“The games were close and I felt we were very similar in skill and ability level,” Page said. “Again, we made a few too many errors that cost us the match.
“Our serving and receiving stayed on the downward trend, which affected our offense and any momentum that we got when we would win a point,” she said. “Our middles Lynn Piefer and Maddison Litvay both did a fantastic job and had their best games of the season. They each had 4 kills and 7 blocks between the 2 of them.”
It came down to execution on the court.
“The games were close with passing, serving and digs but the Pirates led the match in kills that ended up being the game changer at the end,” Page said.
The Pirates had 27 kills to BV’s 16. Litvay had 4, Piefer and Lopez 3 each.
“We have another top 20 team this week against Manitou,” Page said. “The girls played them well last year and we continue to play the top teams close but just can’t quite get the win.
“We will work hard this week on passing and serving and seeing if we can get our offense going again.”
