Buena Vista stands even on the season at 2-2 after last week’s action.
The Lady Demons topped South Park 3-0 Aug. 24, then fell in two games each to Peyton and Rye Aug. 27.
“The girls didn’t have their heads in the match against Peyton. They were already looking past them for the Rye match and I think they thought it was going to be easy,” Lady Demons coach Jamie Page said. “We struggled with getting the ball on the floor, our offense was lacking in all aspects passing, setting and hitting.”
Buena Vista fell 26-24, 25-11 to Peyton in Saturday’s first match at Rye.
“We didn’t make any adjustments on defense and got burned a few times,” Page said.
The Lady Demons then dropped a 25-16, 25-23 match to Rye.
In the Rye game, “they came around and fixed some key factors including offense and adjusting on defense,” Page said.
“We hit better but needed a few more people to be on. It was a good learning moment for the team to mentally prepare themselves better and not to overlook any team.”
Wednesday, the Lady Burros rode over Trout Creek Pass from Fairplay and were swept by Buena Vista 25-15, 25-11, 25-11.
South Park highlights included “a great overpass attack by Autumn Wingo, who slammed it down in front of the 10-foot line,” Page said. “The girls upped their offense, which will be a focus this week.”
Buena Vista (2-2) plays in a tournament in Gunnison this weekend that the girls are hoping to be in the finals, Page said.
After two road matches this week and the weekend tournament, the Lady Demons will have a few days rest before hosting Salida Beginning at 6 p.m., Thursday, Sept. 8.
“The Salida match will be tough and we will need to keep our unforced errors down by making our serves and hitting smart attacks,” Page said. “Salida is scrappy and will play hard against us. It is never an easy game and we need to be ready both mentally and physically.”
