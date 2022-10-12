Stella Dawson knocks

Stella Dawson knocks the ball across the net for Buena Vista.

 Dave Schiefelbein file

Buena Vista fell in a five-game match to Del Norte, then bounced past Pagosa Springs last week.

The Lady Demons (14-4, 4-2) have the week off before a final regular season road trip to Sargent next Thursday in the last 2A Southern Peaks League match. Buena Vista hosts heavy hitters in a tournament next weekend.

