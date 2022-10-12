Buena Vista fell in a five-game match to Del Norte, then bounced past Pagosa Springs last week.
The Lady Demons (14-4, 4-2) have the week off before a final regular season road trip to Sargent next Thursday in the last 2A Southern Peaks League match. Buena Vista hosts heavy hitters in a tournament next weekend.
The Lady Demons dropped Friday’s league match with Del Norte in five games; 11-25, 25-23, 25-17, 13-25, 6-15.
“Del Norte was a tough match. We had to work through some adversity,” Buena Vista coach Jamie Page said, “and though the girls bounced back after game one, we lost confidence in game 4 and that carried over to game 5.”
Madeline Litvay led Buena Vista with 11 of its 33 kills and Autumn Wingo had eight; Del Norte tallied 52. Litvay also had 14 of BV’s 24 blocks.
“We served well, but had quite a few hitting errors and Del Norte played great defense,” Page said. “This combo tends to attack our self-confidence and we had a hard time getting in an offensive groove.”
Susie Chupp led the defense with 20 digs and 15 assists on offense. Maya Schuknecht contributed eight digs and 10 assists and Makenna St. John finished with 22 service receptions with just two errors. Wingo and Regan Hitz had 17 receptions each.
“Saturday, the girls came out strong had a great serving and offensive match,” Page said. “They never let down and didn’t really give Pagosa an opportunity to get in the game.”
Buena Vista sank the Lady Pirates in three games, 25-16, 25-20, 25-17.
Stella Dawson led the Lady demons with seven of the team’s 31 kills. Litvay, Schuknecht and Wingo had six kills each. Chupp had 15 assists, Schuknecht 10 and Hiltz 16 service receptions.
Buena Vista travels to 8-5 Sargent Oct. 20, then on Saturday, Oct. 22, hosts teams from both 2A and 3A. Centauri, Meeker, Middle Park, Salida and Banning Lewis visit.
“It should be some great matchups with No. 2-ranked Meeker in 2A and No. 10-ranked Centauri in 3A,” Page said. “These will be our last matches before postseason.
“As of (early this week), we are sitting at 10 in 2A. The top 12 teams host Regionals,” she said. “That is our goal, to host, but we need to take care of Sargent, pick up our offense and continue to serve better at our home tournament.”
