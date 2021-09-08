The Buena Vista volleyball team won at Del Norte and fell to Lake County last week.
The Lake County Panthers swept the Volley Demons in BV 25-15, 25-21, 25-18 Aug. 31. The Lady Panthers tallied 40 kills to BV’s 26. Dawson led BV with 6.
Lake County served just 3 aces in the match win, but served at a 95.5% to BVHS’s 83.9%.
“Lake County played a very consistent error free game both offensively and defensively. They are one of the better ball handling teams we will play this year and served extremely well,” Lady Demons coach Jamie Page said. “Coach Sean Sprague had his girls ready to play and handle the adversity of having one of their best offensive players out of the match.
“They kept their errors down and let us make the mistakes,” she said.
BVHS won at Del Notre Thursday, rebounding from Tuesday’s home loss with a 5-game match victory 25-20, 25-15, 19-25, 16-25, 15-8 over the Lady Tigers.
“The girls handled the loss of Lake County very maturely and came out to do business against Del Norte,” Page said. “They set their focus on the process instead of the outcome of the match and tried to take things one point at a time.
Maya Schnuknecht, 8, and Sara Shannahan, 7, led the team’s 36-kill effort and Stella Dawson added 6.
Susie Chupp contributed 5 of the team’s 13 aces in addition to 14 digs and 13 assists and Schnuknecht contributed 18 assists.
“We served aggressive during the match,” Page said. “The girls are working hard at becoming an offensive threat and getting the ball on the floor on the other side without as many errors.
BVHS excelled at serve reception led by Makenna St. John’s 21-of-22 and Tanner Richmond’s 19 perfect. Cheyenne Montoya added 11-of-12.
Richmond had 22 digs and Montoya 10 and Schnuknecht had a dozen assist. Richmond also took 22 serves without an error and St. John was 16-1.
“The girls battled the third and fourth set but came up short,” Page said of the match being tied 2-2.
“The girls were tired but had great mental focus and confidence in each other going into the fifth. They took control at the beginning and never let up,” she said.
“They are growing mentally and physically every day and are working hard to improve and reach individual goals to help meet the goals of the team.”
The Volley Demons host Monte Vista Thursday beginning with the C game at 4 p.m. and varsity about 6.
Lamar visits Saturday afternoon with the C game at 1 p.m., varsity about 3.
