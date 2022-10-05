The Lady Demons watch the flight of a volley

The Lady Demons watch the flight of a volley into the upper reaches of the Dorothea Willie PE Complex gym including, from left, Stella Dawson (10), Nicole Sanchez (2), Susie Chupp (6), Maya Schuknecht (4) and Madeline Litvay (12).

 Dave Schiefelbein

Buena Vista improved to 13-3 following a pair of match wins last week, including No. 9 Sanford.

The Lady Demons opened Tuesday’s top-ranked match with an easy win, then battled through the next four games to take the match 25-11, 26-24, 13-25, 27-29, 15-11.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.