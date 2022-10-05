Buena Vista improved to 13-3 following a pair of match wins last week, including No. 9 Sanford.
The Lady Demons opened Tuesday’s top-ranked match with an easy win, then battled through the next four games to take the match 25-11, 26-24, 13-25, 27-29, 15-11.
Prior to the match, coach Jamie Page said the team needed to hit in the .170 range to compete.
“Hitting at the .170 range means for every 10 attacks, about two-three are kills and one is an error, so we are earning more points than we’re giving away,” Page said. “To be an effective team at the higher level, we need to be able to average this number as a team.”
The Lady Demons were ready for the match.
“We were expecting a tight close match. The girls served well and hit well in game one,” Page said. “We didn’t make very many errors, which made the game look easier than it was the rest of the match. We missed a lot of serves in the other games which definitely effected the flow and gave them momentum.”
Stella Dawson led the attck at the net with 15 kills, Madeline Litvay had 12, Autumn Wingo eight and Maya Schuknecht seven. Litvay added six blocks and Wingo four; Schuknecht tallied 28 digs and 23 assists and Susie Chupp 13 digs and 15 assists.
“The girls kept their heads in the match and we had some great serving and back row defense from the Tshering Williams,” Page said. “They had a lot adrenaline going into the fourth and fifth (games) and didn’t seem tired.
“They wanted that game and worked hard for every point,” she said. “The girls knew they had to keep their errors down but still play aggressive. They balanced that well in the fifth and came out with the win.”
Saturday’s San Luis Valley odyssey maybe didn’t seem as long coming back following a 25-16, 25-19, 25-26 road kill at Trinidad.
“Trinidad was a long road trip. We didn’t play our best but got the job done in three,” Page said.
Dawson tallied eight kills and Litvay and Regan Hiltz six each; Chupp had 19 digs and Schuknecht 17 with 15 assists.
Buena Vista hosts Del Norte beginning at 6 p.m., Friday and Pagosa Springs at 3 p.m., Saturday.
“We need focus on offense and passing this week. We have two big games coming up that could potentially help or hurt us in RPI,” Page said. “We are behind Del Norte in league now and need to beat them and Sargent to have a shot at league champions.
“The girls seem focused and up for the challenge, but we still have a lot of work to do.”
