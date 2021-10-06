The Lady Demons dropped a volleyball match to Banning Lewis last week.
The match, which Buena Vista dropped 25-22, 25-20, 19-25, 25-15, was hastily scheduled after Tuesday’s scheduled county rival Salida was quarantined.
The match at Salida was rescheduled for Saturday, Oct. 23.
“I felt the girls played steady and didn’t have a lot of errors,” coach Jamie Page said. “We had a hard time finishing when we were up in the first two games, but came from behind in the third to win.”
In several recent match victories, Buena Vista has struggled in the third game.
Autumn Wingo led BV’s 34 kills with 8 and Sara Shannahan and Stella Dawson had 7 each. The team tallied just one combined block by Wingo and Shannahan. The Lady Jaguars recorded just 8 blocks.
“James Irwin played great defense and kept a lot of our attacks in play as we did the same on our side too,” Page said. “There weren’t a lot of balls hitting the floor on either side.”
Maya Schucknecht had 20 of BV’s 77 digs along with 22 assists and Tanner Richmond and Susie Chupp dug the ball out 16 times each. BL recorded 91 team digs.
“They did run a quick offense from the middle and we didn’t adapt to that as well as I would like to have,” Page said. “We had to do some small adjustments with Krystin being out for the season, and though the replacements played well, it still was a change we had to adjust to.”
The Volley Demons will be road-tested this week.
“We have a few tough road games ahead with Vanguard on Thursday and then an early morning to Pagosa on Saturday,” Page said. “Both teams are ranked above us so we are hoping that we can get our offense clicking and take a win from one of them.”
