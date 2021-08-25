The BVHS girls opened the volleyball season this week before hosting a triangular this weekend.
Following the Atlas Prep match Tuesday, Rye and Peyton visit.
“We are excited to have a full schedule this year,” coach Jamie Page said, noting the home tournament is back again at the end of October.
“The girls had a great summer, they took second in our division at the Adam’s State Team Camp,” she said, adding “it was nice to have the spring season fall right into summer camps.
“There wasn’t as much down time and I felt we could pick up where we left off. We have five amazing seniors that are pumped to get the season going,” Page said.
BVHS lost just two starters from last year’s team.
“The girls have grown leaps and bounds over the summer and I can’t wait to see what they can accomplish this year with their hard work and drive to get better,” Page said.
