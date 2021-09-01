Buena Vista High School got off to a fast start by winning two of its first three matches of the season last week.
“We had a pretty good start to the season and were very excited to have the first four matches at home,” head coach Jamie Page said. BV hosted Lake County Tuesday evening.
“It is great to be back in the gym with the home town crowd and support,” Page said. “The girls had a great offensive game … and won in three” against Atlas Prep last Tuesday.
The Demons beat the Gryphons 25-8, 25-10, 25-9. Makenna St. John served up 9 aces and Tanner Richmond 6 and Susie Chupp (18) and Maya Schuknecht (13) set up the offense with assists.
The Volley Demons fell to Peyton 16-25, 25-21, 15-10 in the their first round of Saturday’s triangular, then beat Rye 25-19, 25-20.
“For the weekend, we had a great serve receive game with the girls passing at a 2.0 and some amazing saves by St. John and Schuknecht,” Page said. BVHS had just two receiving errors Saturday (both against Rye) with just two errors all day.
“Offensively, Sara Shanahan and Stella Dawson lead the pack offensively in kills, both being in double figures,” she said. “Our setters Susie Chupp and Schuknecht are doing a great job spreading the offense out among their hitters.”
The team has goals getting deeper into the season.
“We want to continue to serve tough, which is a strength of the team, but need to make a few less errors, so we need to find a balance there,” Page said. “There are some team goals we are striving for each game both offensively and defensively and the girls are in reach of those.”
The Volley Demons travel to Del Norte Thursday, then are home for “a long, well-deserved weekend” off, Page said.
