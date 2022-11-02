Dave Schiefelbein file

Maya Schuknecht (4) sets up Sophia Lopez (11) at the net for Buena Vista.

Buena Vista needed three wins in the tournament it hosted Saturday to likely host a regional volleyball tournament this weekend. The Volley Demons won two and will travel to Greeley Saturday to play Dayspring Christian Academy and Limon.

“The girls won the games they were supposed to on Saturday,” Buena Vista coach Jamie Page Said. “Centauri and Meeker were great teams and it was good experience to go against a fast-paced offense like Centauri and a great defense like Meeker.”

