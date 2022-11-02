Buena Vista needed three wins in the tournament it hosted Saturday to likely host a regional volleyball tournament this weekend. The Volley Demons won two and will travel to Greeley Saturday to play Dayspring Christian Academy and Limon.
“The girls won the games they were supposed to on Saturday,” Buena Vista coach Jamie Page Said. “Centauri and Meeker were great teams and it was good experience to go against a fast-paced offense like Centauri and a great defense like Meeker.”
Buena Vista defeated Middle Park 25-12, 25-14 in Saturday’s 9 a.m. match. Later Saturday morning, Buena Vista fell 25-9, 25-14 to Centuari. The Demons defeated county rival Salida 25-9, 25-17 then fell to Meeker 25-10, 25-14.
On Thursday, Buena Vista won the trip over Monarch Pass to Sargent and brought home a hard fought 22-25, 25-10, 19-25, 25-10, 15-9 victory.
“We will head to Dayspring Christian Academy on Saturday and play them and Limon. We must win both games to be able to head to state,” Page said. “The girls have had a great season and we are seeded 15th in state, which is the second highest seeding at regionals for our program.”
Two wins will be an accomplishment.
While Limon is just 9-14 (3-4 in 2A/1A Union Pacific League), they have some talent.
Middle hitter Jentri Marx (20) leads the Lady Badgers with 252 kills with a kill percentage of 30% and a hitting rate of .203. She also has 53 blocks. That offense is predicted on the setting of Katelyn Tacha (24), who has 447 assists. Tacha, 233 digs, and senior outside hitter Brynlyn Owens, 310 digs, leads the defense.
Dayspring Christian Academy (15-8) won the 2A/1A Mile High League with an 11-0 record.
The Lady Eagles are led by senior middle hitter Aliya McClannhan (23) and her 466 kills, 47.8 kill percentage and .383 hitting percentage. She also has 102 of the team’s 122 blocks. Senior OH Lily Beauvais (17) added 152 kills. Beauvais, 249, and McClannahan, 214, lead the team in digs and soph. Emmery Bonnell (9) has set up the offense with 541 assists.
Buena Vista (17-6, 5-2 in 2A Southern Peaks League) spreads its offense around. The majority of the team’s 622 kills are spread evenly between Stella Dawson, 125 kills, Madeline Litvay 122, Autumn Wingo 113 and Maya Schuknecht 102. Litvay leads BV with 65 blocks and Wingo has 35.
Schuknecht led the defensive efforts with 207 digs and Susie Chupp has 155; they both leads in assists with 232 and 198 respectively.
“I know the girls will be able to compete at Regionals and if we play well can earn a spot at state,” Page said.
