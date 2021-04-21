“They were some tough ones this past week,” Lady Demons volleyball coach Jaime Page said.
“Going five close games with The Vanguard School I really thought the girls had it,” she said.
Vanguard School won the first two games 25-20, 25-15, but Buena Vista took the next two 25-21, 25-23 to send the match to a tiebreaker game April 20.
“We had Maya Schuknecht go down in the fifth set with an ankle injury and it threw off our momentum,” Page said.
The Lady Coursers won the match with a 16-14 victory.
“The girls did a great job running the game plan. They served tough but in, kept Vanguard out of system and played the best offensive game we have seen all year,” Page said.
Stella Dawson led the team with 9 kills, Maya Schuknecht has 8, Atlanta Hargrove 7 and Sara Shanahan 6.
“Our setters Mitchek Colley (16 assists, 12 digs) and Susie Chupp (11 assists) did a great job defensively and setting the ball up for the hitters along with great defense,” Page said, “and passing from our back row specialists Tanner Richmond (16 digs), Makenna St. John and Cheyenne Montoya (19 digs).
“It was a tough loss but the girls saw that they can compete with a top-15 ranked team,” Page said.
Buena Vista dropped 28-26, 25-14, 25-22 match at home to La Junta April 15.
The girls came into the La Junta match with confidence and played the first set to win up until the last few points, Page said.
“They rotated into a strong serving rotation and I think our inexperience got in our heads and we didn’t play as aggressive the last few points,” Page said. “La Junta had great defense and the girls were frustrated that their hits were being dug up.
“We kept plugging away but they didn’t make very many errors and kept the ball off the floor on their side,” Page said. “There were some exciting, long rallies that the girls had to work for, some ended up positive for us and some for them.
“Going into the second game, the girls were a little let down losing that first set, but rallied as usual in the third game but fell short.”
No. 8-ranked Lamar was for real, Page said, playing like a 1 or 2 seed, Page said.
Lamar won its home match 25-13, 25-8, 25-6 April 16.
“They were all that the rankings have said about them, definitely 1 or 2 in the state,” Page said. “They served us off the court, we had a hard time passing up their aggressive serves which kept us out of system and unable to set up our offense too many times.
“We had a few kills and I would have been great to be able to see what they could have done defensively against our offense, they just didn’t give us many opportunities to swing at them,” Page said.
“The girls had a great attitude both before and after the game and I felt they took the challenge as a learning opportunity. I know they will come in to practice and the games this week wanting to make changes to play and compete at a higher level.”
Buena Vista takes road trips to Florence and James Irwin this week.
“The girls are still chomping at the bit to get another win and feel confident going into the Florence match,” Page said. “They have competed this last week with teams that are ranked in the top 15 and though they have come up short, they know they are capable of coming out on top with a few more adjustments.
“The girls have a strong mindset, great attitude and willing to work for each other to get a few wins this week,” Page said. “There could be a couple tough battles but if they execute the offense and do their jobs to better the ball for their teammate, they feel confident in turning those close matches to wins over losses.”
