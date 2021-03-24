Buena Vista battled at Lake County March 18, but lost in 4 games.
“It was an exciting third game with the girls down and they came back to win 30-28. They showed some mental toughness and grit to win that game,” coach Jamie Page said.
Two seniors, Atlanta Hargrove and Hadley Ross, and lone returning varsity starter Tanner Richmond will lead the team this spring.
“We have a very young and inexperienced team when it comes to the varsity court,” Page said, noting the awkward pandemic-caused transition.
“Some of the girls playing on varsity saw their last match against another freshman team last year. It is a big jump for these girls to step on the varsity court at the 3A level,” she said.
“Tanner Richmond along with Hadley Ross showed a lot of leadership and encouragement on the court. They both have a positive attitude and have built a good relationship with the younger girls,” Page said.
“All the girls know that we are rebuilding this year and working on getting the little things done right. Our execution might not be perfect yet but they are working hard in practice to fix the little things and show improvement,” Page said, noting optimism.
Page said she saw in just one match of 4 games, tremendous growth on and off the court.
“All the girls were supportive of one another and I know we’ll see more improvements this weekend as we head to Peyton for a tri with them and Rye,” she said. “It will be a fast and furious season and I can’t wait to see the growth of the players and team as we battle over the next 7 weeks.”
Buena Vista is scheduled to host Salida April 1 fir its home opener.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.