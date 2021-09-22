Buena Vista fell after long road trips to La Junta 3-2 Tuesday and Alamosa 3-0 Friday.
“Those were some long nights,” Lady Demons coach Jamie Page said. “The La Junta game was a good one and we were very equally matched up.”
Buena Vista won a tight first game, 25-23. First the Lady Tigers, then Lady Demons posted 25-20 wins. La Junta bounced back to take the fourth game 25-19 and won the final 15-9.
“The girls did a great job coming from behind,” Page said. “I felt their mental toughness was good and the games could have gone either way.
“It went back and forth throughout the 5 sets. It came down to the team with the least amount of errors and unfortunately we missed a few too many serves,” she said.
Sophia Lopez led BV with 11 kills and Maya Schuknecht had 7 while Tanner Richmond contributed 31 digs.
“We got home at 1:30 a.m., and the girls had little time to recover and head to a well-disciplined team at Alamosa,” Page said.
Buena Vista fell 25-16, 25-20, 25-15 to the Mean Moose.
“Alamosa had some great servers and ran a faster offense than we are used to seeing,” Page said. “We didn’t pass as well as we have in the last few games, which kept us out of system and not able to run an efficient offense.
“Madeline Litvay stepped in and had a great game blocking and offensively for the team, she was a big presence on the court.”
This week we are matched up well with both Banning Lewis away on Tuesday and Ellicott at home on Thursday, Page said.
“The girls are focused even with the homecoming events and are determined to walk away with two wins this week.”
