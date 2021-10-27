The Buena Vista volleyball team made right an early season loss to Chaffee County rival Salida last week, sweeping the match in three games on the Lady Spartans home court.
Buena Vista posted a 25-16, 25-10, 25-20 Saturday. BV also beat Florence Tuesday and fell at Colorado Springs Christian School.
“The girls played well and swept them in three,” coach Jamie Page said of Tuesday’s 25-14, 25-18, 25-13 senior night win.
Sara Shanahan had a high of 7 kills on the night followed by Maya Schucknecht with 5.
“Our seniors this year include Cheyenne Montoya, Tanner Richmond, Lynn Piefer, Sara Shanahan and Krystin Knowles,” Page said. “We had solid consistent play by all which contributed to the win.”
Buena Vista fell 25-14, 28-26, 25-19 Thursday night in Florence.
“We had a slow start in the first match but came from behind in the third with some great serving by Makenna St. John and 21 digs by Tanner Richmond. Gwen Feuss came in and made some great offensive plays to get energy going. The girls battled but lost 26-28 in the second.”
Saturday, the Lady Demons traveled to Salida for a re-scheduled match from earlier this season because of a quarantine.
“Tables were swapped this time as our JV and some varsity players were quarantined,” Page said. “The girls knew this was a must win match to keep us in the running for Regionals and they played the best game of the season against Salida.
“Cheyenne Montoya had the best match of her career with 10 aces, missed only 1 serve on the day and passed at 2.3,” Page said. “Our back row played tremendously followed by our front row that spread the wealth of the kills around, Stella Dawson with 6, Maya Schuknecht and Autumn Wingo with 5 apiece and others followed closely behind.
“It was a great team effort that should build there confidence going into this week and our tournament this weekend,” she said.
