The line waited, Jacob Phelps set Seth Moss’ long snap down and Tam Flowers booted it 40 yards for a game-winning field goal as time expired Saturday, lifting the Demons to a 17-14 homecoming victory over Meeker.
“He is a very good kicker and we are lucky to have that option. It can obviously be a game changer,” Buena Vista coach Matt Flavin said. “He is always so calm and collected. We knew we had a chance.”
The kick capped a 13-play, 80-yard drive to secure the come-from-behind win for Buena Vista (5-0).
The game-winning drive started at the Demons 20 with 1:52 left on the clock and earned a reprieve when QB Haden Camp drew the Cowboys offsides on fourth-and-a long 5 with 58 seconds left.
With three receivers out wide, Camp took the ball up the middle 15 yards for a first down at the Demon 46. Three plays later on third-and-1, Camp took the ball 9 yards up the left side and out of bounds at the Meeker 36 with 23 seconds remaining.
Camp took the ball up the middle inside the 25, then spiked the ball with 15 seconds left. A push by the offensive line moved the ball a critical yard closer, set up on the right hash mark for Flowers’ game winner.
“Tam has his own style to kick and we leave him alone. The biggest worry was the wind and it only made it by about a foot or two. Holy smokes, it was one that they will remember forever, no matter what part of the season we are in,” Flavin said.
“I personally have only been in a few of those situations in my life,” he said. “What an awesome feeling for all the kids to be part of that.”
The Demons lined up as the clock ticked under 10 seconds.
“During our pregame practice we always have a scramble we do at the end and count down the time,” Flavin said. “I don’t know that it is quite like that though. Ha ha.”
Meeker (2-2) jumped out to a 14-0 lead early in the game, taking its second possession 75 yards in 10 plays. The Cowboys rode 5-foot-9, 180-pound RB Kelton Turner over, around and through the Demons defense.
It worked so well, they did it again when BV fumbled the kickoff and led 14-0 with 1:52 left in the opening quarter.
Turner rushed 29 times in the game for 215 yards, more than 100 of it in the opening quarter and all but about 50 of it in the first half.
“Technique and what we should do at each position wasn’t the best we played, but the kids never let down and kept plugging away,” Flavin said. “It has been a few years for sure that we have had a team keep competing the way they did.”
The Demons caught a break late in the first half when a Cowboy punt went straight up in the air and just 15 yards downfield.
Staring at their 34, Buena Vista responded with a Caleb Camp run for 12 yards , Ethan Flavin took it on a right sweep to the Meeker 43 for another first down. Following a pass interference penalty, Phelps took the ball 28 yards behind a strong push by the line to the 3. Two plays later, Elijah Evans’ block opened up the right side and Phelps scored the first of his 2 touchdowns from the 5 with 2:05 left in the first half.
The Demons stopped Meeker on fourth-and-5 at midfield, forcing an incomplete pass down the sideline and took over at their 41 late in the third quarter.
Phelps came back to the ball on the first play and took it 43 yards down the sideline to the Meeker 28. Facing second-and-15 at the 25, Haden Camp followed his blockers 16 yards for a first down at the Cowboy 6.
Two plays later, Phelps swept right, bouncing off a would-be tackler while keeping his footing to follow blockers into the end zone. Flowers second PAT kick tied the game at 14-all with 10:09 left in the game.
“We feel that this game could be the one game that give us the most growth as a team,” Flavin said. “We are all so proud of these guys, but it is time to move forward to this week.”
There’s no let up for Buena Vista this week on the road for a 7 p.m., Oct. 1, kickoff on the Western Slope at the 4-0 North Forth Miners in Hotchkiss.
“North Fork is another really good team with the same style of offense,” Flavin said. “Their defense is going to be different compared to the ones we have played this year with their odd front.
“They have a great staff that will have them ready to play. So we need to do the same thing and hope we can get ourselves into a position to post another one in the win column,” he said. “We definitely have some things to work on this week. They have a very solid run game and love to be physical on defense. We will need to match that intensity and make sure we do our job.”
