Lake County’s final regular season Giant Slalom race for the CHSAA High School Alpine racing season brought mild temps and sunny skies.
Loveland’s tricky terrain and challenging course sets tested all the athletes including Panther skiers. Over 20% of the girls and over 30% of the boys fell during one of the two runs.
Rowynn Slivka continued to lead Lake County, finishing 12th overall. Freshman Annie McFee raced to be the second team point scorer for the first time this season, finishing 34th overall.
Susie Bullock and Lilly Leddington tied for the third point scoring spot finishing 37th overall. Stella Zettler finished 40th, Rinnen Borton of Buena Vista finished 49th and Gabbie Tait 50th.
As a team the Lady Panthers continued their streak of leading the smaller schools beating out Clear Creek and Platte Canyon High Schools.
On the boys side, Troy Baker led the Panthers in 32nd, followed closely by Raymond Harvey in 33rd and Luke Regan in 40th. Jake Cairns had a strong 19th place finish in the first run, but fell in a similar way as his female teammates going down on his hip in the second.
“It was a tough day,” said Panthers coach Danielle Ryan. “The first run had most of the crashes on the steep pitch and the second run about half of the falls came on the upper rollers when the kids got too far to the inside and slid out.
“Once again, we’re seeing the results of too little GS training, especially on firm snow and steep pitches. But I’m proud of how our athletes have rallied this season and continue to push themselves.”
The Panther’s final regular season race is Slalom at Winter Park Friday. CHSAA State Championships are at Copper Mountain Feb. 16-17.
