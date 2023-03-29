Buena Vista brought home a handful of Top 10 finishes from the CSU-Pueblo Early-Bird 2023 March 11 at the CSU-Pueblo Thunderbowl hosted by Pueblo West High School.
“The track is buzzing with energy,” Buena Vista coach Adam Fuller said. “… The highlight of the meet was seeing kids warming each other up for events they weren’t in, cleaning up our spot in the bleachers, screaming in the third corner as athletes had 100 meters until the finish line, and staying disciplined in their cool downs.”
