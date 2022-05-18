Buena Vista went to the Friday Night Lights Cyclone Invite at Pueblo West Friday with one goal in mind – get athletes sent to state this weekend.
Four relay teams posted top 10 finishes led by the girls 4X400 relay team.
Mallory Salazar, Zaila Smith, Erin Bigley and Maya Schuknecht won the event in 4 minutes, 31.13 seconds to finish well more than a seconds ahead of runnerup Hoehne’s 4:32.52.
The meet wasn’t about the tuning up the relay teams for state.
“This meet we focused on getting those ‘on the bubble’ positions in at state,” BVHS coach Adam Fuller said. “We had to make substitutions for kids who needed to either focus on another event or needed to recover more for state.”
The boys 4X800 – Jett Adams, Mack Bigley, Ben Lague and Sam Dylan – finished sixth in 9:56.79; the 4X100 – Orion Herrle, Chandler Smethers, Jacob Phelps and Ethan Flavin – was eighth in 46.04 seconds and the girls 800 sprint medley – Ella Coates, Mitchek Colley, Bigley and Schuknecht – were ninth in 2:05.51.
Brennan Pratt was third in the triple jump with a 40 feet, 1 inch effort and Smethers was right behind at 39-7 in fourth.
Team members who filled in on events for the state qualifiers lived up to Fuller’s expectations.
“They did exactly what I asked them to do,” he said. “I told them to give me their best and they did exactly that. They left it all out on the track and fought for every meter.
Buena Vista heads to the state championship meet at Jeffco Stadium Thursday through Saturday.
