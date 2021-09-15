Buena Vista’s cross country teams posted Top 10 finishes at the Liberty Bell Cross Country Invitational 2021 in Littleton Saturday.
Competing in Division 3, the Demons finished ninth in the 19-team tournament led by Nate Plotner’s twelfth-place finish in 17 minutes, 34.90 seconds. Front Range Christian’s Evan Keys bested all 200 runners with 16.49.0. Ben Lague finished 29th for BV with 18:22.20. Berthoud won with 84, BV tallied 250.
Zaila Smith won her second consecutive meet to lead the Lady Demons to a sixth-place finish with 151 points. Prospect Ridge Academy won the 15-team meet with 92 points.
Smith bested all 170 runners with 19:02.80. Runnerup Elle Stevens of Colorado Springs Christian School finished nearly a half-minute behind Smith with 19.26.20.
Mallory Salazar also posted a Top 12 finish with 20:53.20 and Molly McMurry was 44th with 23.00.60.
