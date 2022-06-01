Competitors flew down an eddy under Beaver Falls Bridge Sunday in a competition to splat their craft against three large boulders in the river.
The event was adequately named the Three Rock Pie Splat Challenge where contestants were judged on the ability to splat against the three boulders and on the tricks they could perform in between each splat.
Peter Holcombe of Famagogo, a family adventure blog, hosted the event Friday evening. The Contestants signed up for the event with fun and silly monikers such as Hobbit Princess, Man of Trout, Boothinator and Coleslaw which they were called by during proceedings.
Contestants started challenging weather conditions as it began to rain at the beginning of the event but stopped halfway through.
Contestants were released from a starting point one at a time where they would catch an eddy and be propelled into the first of the three large boulders and began to preform cart wheels, flips, spins and several other tricks as they splat against the three large boulders. A splat being where a kayaker lands the bottom of their craft against the surface of a boulder.
Dane Jackson who went by Dean Johnson for the event came in first with Hobbit Princess aka Stephen Wright coming in second and Gandalf aka Clay Wright who came in second. Jackson’s reward for winning the competition was the ability to pie one of his fellow competitors in the face with a plate of whipped cream, of which he chose Stephen Wright.
“It’s a really fun creative way to have fun on the river,” competitor Hobbit Princess aka Stephen Wright said.
“It’s super fun. Really different event that is all about taking advantage of what you have on the river unlike most freestyles now a days,” competitor Gandalf aka Clay Wright said.
“The event was super fun. It’s always fun to do something different, especially something that you can kind of mess around more. My favorite thing was just being able to hang out with everyone, laugh when people failed, and see people be creative,” Dean Johnson aka Dane Jackson said.
The event ended with both competitors and audience enjoying a slice of pie from the few that were brought to share.
