The second and third weeks of the CHSAA Alpine Ski League brought a pair of Slalom races for the Lake County Panthers.
They competed at Eldora on Jan. 14 and Winter Park Jan. 22 and qualified three athletes for the HS State Championships in slalom. To qualify, skiers must place in the top 25% of the competitive field in each discipline.
At Eldora, Leadville’s Kiera King led the Lady Panthers narrowly missing qualifying by 2 places, finishing 21st overall. Salida’s Kasey Glaser was 29th and Catie Morgan of Buena Vista 59th.
On the boy’s side, Leadville’s Matthew Cairns put together two very fast runs and qualified for state with his 13th place finish overall. He was followed by teammate Brady Potts of Salida in 21st.
“It was a beautiful day for racing,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “The weather and snow conditions were great. And the venue allowed for a lot of opportunities for our newer racers to do well and finish most of their runs. It’s always a bonus when you get an athlete qualified for state championships.”
The following week at Winter Park brought a different story as many of the Panthers were absent, racing in the Nordic races that day as they are skimeisters who compete in both Alpine and Nordic skiing disciplines.
On the girl’s side, veteran racers Gwen Ramsey led the pack with an 8th place finish and Rowynn Slivka finished 11th, both Salidans qualifying for state championships in slalom. Buena Vista’s Laya Foley was 41st.
“Today was a challenge for all the skiers,” said coach Kurt Glaser.
The next race for the Panthers will be a giant slalom at home hill Ski Cooper Jan. 28.
