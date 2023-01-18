Team Monarch, Monarch Mountain’s ski and snowboard freeride team has started its season with a coed team of 14 skiers and six snowboarders ages 9-18.
The team trains and competes during the whole season, which ends in April. They compete in Colorado and, new this season, Snowbird, Utah, and possibly in Canada as well.
The head snowboard coach is Derek Scott, a Salida local who competes in World Cup skateboarding and coaches snowboarding in winter. This is his fourth season as Team Monarch’s head snowboard coach.
“This is the most exciting year because we have a group of kids that have all been working together for a couple seasons now,” Scott said. “All their work is translating into their riding. The stoke and passion that we have this year is all-time.”
Kyle Blakely is in his third season as head ski coach for Team Monarch. Blakely’s roots go back to the Lake Eldora Race Team, after which he transitioned to freeskiing in college while at University of Colorado Boulder and went on to compete in the New Zealand Freeride Series and Freeride World Tour Qualifiers.
“After three seasons coaching IFSA (International Freeskiers Association) skiers, I have rekindled my passion for competitive skiing,” Blakely said. “I’m looking forward to this season chasing a star-studded team around the Rocky Mountains.”
Other ski coaches are Carmen Baynes and Isaac Nelson.
The team has a lot of 13- and 14-year-olds this year, Monarch Mountain Event Manager Kathryn Wadsworth said. The snowboarders and skiers primarily practice separately but often will ski and snowboard together and have become great friends, she said.
Team members are all at an advanced-intermediate or expert level, and most of them have been skiing or snowboarding from a very young age.
Monarch posts the team information in the fall, and parents can sign up their children.
Training begins each year with Monarch’s opening weekend, and the team continues to meet for practice every Saturday and Sunday and casually over school breaks. The season ends in early April.
Wadsworth said as the team is growing, they are starting to move forward with community events, such as a ski movie on Feb. 23.
Another aspect of the team is an Intro to Competition program, 8 weeks of practice for the goal of eventually being on the competing team. The program began this year on Jan. 6, with the purpose to get kids ready and up to speed for competitions, practicing drills, running race gates, big mountain and powder skiing, Wadsworth said.
All athletes are members of IFSA, the International Freeskiers Association. The expectation for the team is to show up, practice, attend coaching sessions and competitions and be committed, she said.
Years ago the team was an alpine racing team, but to better fit the terrain, it shifted to freeriding as it became more popular. Twenty-five years ago, the team was run by other people and called the Monarch Race Team. Wadsworth picked up the ball 15 years ago. Wadsworth is from Traverse City, Mich., from a skiing family.
Big Mountain or freeride skiing and snowboarding differs from other forms of competitive skiing because it allows the range of anything on the mountain, top to bottom, and isn’t timed.
It takes place off-piste, or away from prepared ski runs, on ungroomed terrain, and athletes can hike or ride up in a snowcat or snowmobile to access it before they find a route down.
When competing there is a start gate and a finish corral, to which the athletes make a route based on their ability. Their line can include any cliffs or rocks the event organizer allows.
Team Monarch’s upcoming competition is Saturday in Pagosa Springs for the Wolf Creek Regional.
