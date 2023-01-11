Buena Vista senior Makenna St. John earned an honorable mention spot on the 2022 Colorado Class 2A all-state volleyball team.
“We are very proud of Makenna and her accomplishments over the last 4 years for our program. She is an amazing young lady that was dedicated to the sport, program, coaches and teammates,” Lady Demons volleyball coach Jamie Page said. “She makes a difference on and off the court and played a huge role in our accomplishments as a team this year.”
St. John made her presence felt on the court, if from the back half.
“She led our team in aces, digs and serve receive,” Page noted.
St. John served 190 of the team’s 818 points over the course of the season including 47 aces. She received 372 serves with just 31 reception errors and she contributed 249 digs. Those were just her contributions in the scorebook.
“She is an outstanding leader and student athlete,” Page said. “She definitely kept the team accountable to higher standards and left a positive imprint on the younger players to continue to grow and push themselves to be the best you can be but to bring your teammates along with you.”
Buena Vista finished the season 17-8, a match away from the state tournament.
“She was one of our rocks this season just being solid in every aspect a coach would need or want,” Page said. “We are all better players, coaches and people because of her, she will truly be missed by all of us. It was great to see other coaches across the state recognize her talent and leadership and to vote for her for all state honorable mention.”
