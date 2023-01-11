Makenna St. John volleyball

Buena Vista senior Makenna St. John prepares to receive a volley during a match this season. St. John’s play earned her all state honorable mention.

 Dave Schiefelbein

Buena Vista senior Makenna St. John earned an honorable mention spot on the 2022 Colorado Class 2A all-state volleyball team.

“We are very proud of Makenna and her accomplishments over the last 4 years for our program. She is an amazing young lady that was dedicated to the sport, program, coaches and teammates,” Lady Demons volleyball coach Jamie Page said. “She makes a difference on and off the court and played a huge role in our accomplishments as a team this year.”

