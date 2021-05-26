Buena Vista’s girls soccer program is getting noticed around the state as they keep winning matches. The Lady Demons notched an 8-0 shutout on the road and 3-2 overtime win in their home opener.
Jamison Litvay dominated the defense at Ellicott Wednesday with five first-half goals.
Lila Philips and Atlanta Hargrove each kicked goals in and Tshering Williams scored on a penalty kick.
Charis Mayton had an assist on one of Jamison’s goals.
“Defense did another great job,” Buena Vista coach Tim Harris said.
Dixie Morgan saved the one kick on goal against BV.
BV won in overtime in its home opener Saturday.
“It was a great game from start to finish,” Harris said.
The game ended in a 2-2 tie. Jamison ended the overtime 3 minutes in with her third goal of the game on an assist from Lila Philips.
“Dixie Morgan had 10 saves and was awesome back in the goalie position along with the defense,” Harris said.
This week the Buena Vista women’s soccer team is ranked second in the 2A state RPI rankings, ranked seventh in the coaches poll (they were ranked ninth last week and ranked No. 4 in MaxPreps 2A Colorado rankings.
The Lady Demons host Crested Butte (No. 4 in coaches poll) in a friendly Wednesday afternoon at 4 p.m. and Vanguard Friday afternoon at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.