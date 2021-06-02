The Lady Demons soccer team won a pair of home games in the past week.
Wednesday they hosted Crested Butte in what CHSAA refers to as a foundation game. These games do not count as an official game and no stats or results are an official part of the season.
Crested Butte did not have any of its senior players for the game as they were on a senior trip. Buena Vista did score the win in the foundation game.
BVHS also hosted Vanguard in a league game Friday. The Coursers from came into the game Friday with a 2-0 record and leading the league.
Buena Vista sent the visitors home with their first league loss when they outscored them 3-1. The win moved Buena Vista into the first position in the Tri-Peaks League standings.
They will look to pick up a home win against Lamar on Tuesday to secure the league championship.
Vanguard led 1-0 at halftime and Buena Vista answered with three goals in the second half.
Krystin Knowles scored the first and third goals and Sierra Muller scored the second goal, which turned out to be the winning goal.
Knowles also had a hand in the game winner, credited with the assist.
“The game had many injuries so quite a few subs had to play,” said BV coach Tim Harris.
Buena Vista will be at home on Thursday, June 3 for the Chaffee County rivalry game with Salida in the final regular season home game for the Lady Demons. Start time is 4 p.m.
