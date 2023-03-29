Buena Vista opened the soccer season with a pair of victories over Woodland Park and Rye, both by 4-0 scores.
The 2-1 Lady Demons headed into spring break following a 2-1 home loss to Crested Butte.
Updated: March 30, 2023 @ 6:30 am
Freshman Mae Blazer led Buena Vista with a pair of goals in the 4-0 win March 11. BV scored two goals in each half.
Charlotte Apodaca, one of six seniors on the squad, scored a goal and added an assist, Evelyn Hachmann scored a goal and Ripley Colley contributed an assist.
Keeper Dixie Morgan recorded 8 saves in goal.
In the 4-0 win at Rye March 14, Hachmann scored two goals, Balzer one and Alex Baird contributed a goal and assist. Lila Phillips had an assist and Morgan 2 saves. Buena Vista led 1-0 at halftime.
In the 2-1 home loss to Crested Butte March 21, Phillips had a goal assisted by Sierra Muller. Morgan saved 5 shots on goal.
