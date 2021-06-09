The Buena Vista Lady Demons soccer team won the Tri-Peaks League championship with a 2-1 win over Lamar June 1.
Jamison Litvay had both goals as the Lady Demons won the league title for just the second time. Buena Vista also won the league championship in 2001.
According to the CHSAA Girl’s Soccer Bulletin, this home win should secure the team a place in the eight-team state playoff bracket with quarterfinals slated for June 18 at the site of the higher-seeded team.
The Buena Vista Lady Demons are currently ranked sixth in the CHSAA RPI rankings. The team has a 6-2 overall record with a perfect 3-0 Tri-Peaks League record.
They hosted Salida in a non-league contest June 3 and came up on the short end of the 6-0 score.
Buena Vista plays in the 2A classification in girl’s soccer while Salida is 3A.
“Salida is a very good young team, and I was very impressed with their passing and shot taking,” said BVHS coach Tim Harris. “Our goalkeeper sophomore Dixie Morgan did manage 15 saves in the contest,” Harris said.
The team played their final regular season contest at Lake County on Monday.
The seeding for the state bracket will be set on and released on Sunday, June 13. The bracket can be viewed at www.CHSAAnow.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.