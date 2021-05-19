The Lady Demons soccer team brought home a 2-1 victory over the Alamosa Mean Moose May 17.
Jamison Litvay scored the first goal with an assist from Sierra Muller in the first half, which ended in a 1-1 tie.
In the second half, Madeline Litvay scored the game winner with an assist from Susie Chupp.
“Our defense played another stellar game and Dixie Morgan had 11 saves. We had 14 shots on goal,” Buena Vista coach Tim Harris said.
The JV team also played after the varsity to a 0-0 tie.
Friday afternoon, they played Crested Butte in Gunnison at the college soccer field, a true soccer field 120 yards long and 75 wide on turf.
“A new experience for most of these girls,” Harris said.
Crested Butte won 3-0 after leading 1-0 at half.
“Our girls played mostly defense the entire game and didn’t really get any good shots off,” he said, noting “Olivia Martzke was at goal and stopped a lot of shots, so the score could of been worse.
“She did a great job back there and the defense did a good job also.”
Buena Vista visits Ellicott, varsity only, Wednesday and varsity hosts its first home match this Saturday against Rye.
