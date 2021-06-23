The Buena Vista Lady Demons soccer team played in the final 8 of the Class 2A State Soccer Championships on Saturday, June 19. They were on the road to play Crested Butte on the pitch at Western State Colorado University in Gunnison.
“The game started in the rain, then finished on the hot dry turf,” said BVHS coach Tim Harris.
In addition to the challenge of the conditions, there was a sizeable difference in rosters, with Crested Butte dressing 21 players while the visiting Buena Vista team only had 12. This allowed for more substituting by the home team.
In spite of those challenging conditions, the Buena Vista girls fought hard and the score was knotted at 0-0 at the end of the first half. They held the score even though Crested Butte had many more shots on goal.
Keeper Dixie Morgan was having a stellar performance with a career-high 30 saves. Morgan went down with an injury with 7 minutes remaining in the game. The game was delayed for several minutes and she was transported by ambulance to the hospital.
Her replacement, freshman Olivia Martzke entered the game and made three saves of her own.
The match turned when a penalty was called with just under 2 minutes remaining. The penalty kick by Leigh Harpel was just out of reach and the score was 1-0 Crested Butte.
Buena Vista kept perservering throughout the contest with 8 shots of their own, three each by Jamison Litvay and Krystin Knowles and two by Madeline Litvay.
“I cannot be more proud of these girls for performing the way they did and the courage they showed in this game,” said Harris. “These girls accomplished winning the league and qualifying for the state Tournament,” Harris said.
“With only two seniors and two juniors leading the way, they are an exceptional group of soccer players that I was fortunate to coach,” Harris said.
