Chandler Smethers earned Tri-Peaks League conference medalist honors after shooting 81 at Holydot Golf Course last week, then finished ninth to qualify for the state tournament Tuesday at Cortez.
Smethers earned individual league champion honors after recording a 3-tournament 241 playing in Pueblo, Buena Vista and Rye. Buena Vista finished runnerup to Salida for the league team championship.
Lucky Suarez also earned all conference honors by finishing tied for 11th place with 266 and Cole Reavis just missed the cut, finishing 15th with 275.
The Demons finished seventh in the 3A Region 4 Regional tournament Tuesday with a team card 260. Aspen won with 225 and Salida was sixth with 256.
Smethers finished in a 4-way tie with 80 at Cortez to advance to the state tournament. Nic Pevney shot a 69 to win individual honors. Reavis finished tied for 22nd with 86 in the 54-player field.
“He played a good round,” Demon coach Scott Crites said. “Chandler qualified for state, Cole Reavis missed going by 1 shot as 85 was the cut off.”
Suarez shot 94 and Brennan Pratt 96 for Buena Vista.
Tri-Peaks League all conference
1 Chandler Smethers 82 78 81 241 Buena Vista
2 Davis Mack 83 84 77 244 Manitou
3 Daniel Stinar 83 81 82 246 St Mary’s
4 Tyler McTaggart 80 84 86 250 Lamar
5 Avery Duquette 79 88 84 251 Salida
5 Aiden Hadley 86 81 84 251 Salida
7 Justin Paolucci 83 86 86 255 La Junta
7 Donovan Roman 82 88 85 255 La Junta
9 Eric Oconnor 87 86 88 261 Salida
9 Alex Hansen 89 86 86 261 Manitou
11 Lucky Suarez 84 94 88 266 Buena Vista
11 Nick Paolucci 95 90 81 266 La Junta
