The Lake County Panthers competed in their second Giant Slalom race of the CHSAA season Jan. 28 at home hill Ski Cooper. The frigid but sunny morning weather led to a beautiful day of ski racing on great snow conditions.
On the girls side, Salida’s Gwen Ramsey led with two very fast runs; taking second in the first run and winning the second to finish second overall – a mere 11-hundreths of a second behind the leader from Aspen.
Buena Vista’s Laya Foley was 27th and Catie Morgan 63rd.
Team scoring is based on the results of the top three athletes from each team and Friday marked the first time this season that the Lady Panthers broke into the top 5, finishing second overall behind Aspen.
On the boys side, Matthew Cairns had his first top-10 result finishing 10th overall. He was followed by Salida’s Brady Potts who also had a personal best finish of 16th overall. Spartan teammate Troy Baker finished 43rd.
This year’s more competitive qualifying standards for the state championships left Potts out of the qualifying ranks by a combined time of one tenth of one second and one finishing place.
“As a whole it was a pretty great day of racing for our team,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “It was the first day we had everyone finish all their runs, many had some of their personal best finishes, and while some are still seeking a qualifying result or to get to that next level, it hopefully left them hungry for the last races of the season.”
The Panthers still have two more regular season races left this season. They will compete in Giant Slalom at Keystone on Feb. 4 and Slalom at Ski Cooper Feb. 11.
