The Lake County Panthers qualified three skiers for Slalom State Championships at Beaver Creek Thursday.
Jan. 12 brought the first CHSAA Slalom race for the Colorado High School Ski League with sunny skies, mild temps and long, challenging course sets.
On the girls’ side, senior Rowynn Slivka once again led the team with two very fast top-10 runs, finishing fifth overall. She was followed by teammates Keira King in 20th, Lilly Leddington in 31st, Annie McFee 35th, Susie Bullock 36th, Laya Foley of Buena Vista 37th, Gemma Nagel 38th, Maya Nagel 40th, Avery Milne 51st, BV’s Rinnen Borton 52nd, Gabbie Tait 54th and Stella Zettler in 59th. The Lady Panthers finished sixth.
On the boys’ side, freshman Jake Cairns finished 19th overall followed by teammates Raymond Harvey in 33rd and Troy Baker in 39th. The Panthers finished fifth.
“All four course sets really challenged our skiers,” said coach Danielle Ryan. “We aren’t used to skiing courses this long yet in the season. We had some kids hook tips and hike but across the board they worked hard and kept pushing.”
So far this season the team has only trained slalom at Dutch Henri Hill in Leadville which is less than ¼ of the length of Thursday’s courses.
Despite that the Panthers qualified Rowynn Slivka, Keira King and Jake Cairns for the Slalom State Championships by finishing in the top 25%.
The Panthers will compete Friday in Eldora.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.