panthers ski team

Members of the Lake County girls ski team include, front row from left, Rowynn Slivka, Gabbie Tait, Lilly Leddington and Maya Nagel; back row lara Kirr, Kiera King, Gemma Nagel, Stella Zettler and Rinnen Borton.

 Shelly Trojanovich

The final regular season Alpine race took place on a bluebird day at Winter Park Feb. 9.

The challenging slalom hill pushed the Lake County Panther skiers, who rose to the occasion in the first run with 100% of the athletes cleanly across the finish.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.