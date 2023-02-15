The final regular season Alpine race took place on a bluebird day at Winter Park Feb. 9.
The challenging slalom hill pushed the Lake County Panther skiers, who rose to the occasion in the first run with 100% of the athletes cleanly across the finish.
“The afternoon run brought mixed results for the ladies as they pushed themselves to fill the competitive third slalom spot for state championships,” coach Danielle Ryan said.
Senior Rowynn Slivka continued her strong skiing finishing 9th overall despite a broken thumb.
Sophomore Layah Foley also enjoyed a strong day for her final race. The Buena Vista student finished 24th overall.
She was followed by Kiera King in 31st, Annie McFee in 36th, Stella Zettler 38th, BV’s Rinnen Borton was 44th, Clara Kirr 45th and Gabbie Tait 50th.
As a team the girls finished fifth behind Middle Park, Steamboat, Nederland and Durango.
“It was a pretty stellar way to end the regular season,” Ryan said. “The weather was amazing, the courses were fun, the kids skied well–even those that fell, and we got to end the day with some pretty excellent free skiing as a team.
“I’m super proud of our kids. We aren’t the fastest team on the hill, but our athletes pushed themselves all season long to do their best despite training challenges, we have a great camaraderie and always try to have fun out there, both in and out of the race courses.”
