Skean rides

Wendy Skean, 78, of Nathrop competes in the U.S. Cycling Masters Road Race. She finished with a time of 1 hour, 55 minutes, 34 seconds.

 Courtesy Albert Watters

Wendy Skean, 78, of Nathrop won her age group (ages 75-79) in the 20K U.S. Cycling Masters Individual Time Trial race Aug. 4 in Albuquerque, N.M., with a time of 38 minutes, 47 seconds.

She said her goal was to finish in less than 40 minutes.

