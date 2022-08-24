Wendy Skean, 78, of Nathrop won her age group (ages 75-79) in the 20K U.S. Cycling Masters Individual Time Trial race Aug. 4 in Albuquerque, N.M., with a time of 38 minutes, 47 seconds.
She said her goal was to finish in less than 40 minutes.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 8:04 am
Wendy Skean, 78, of Nathrop won her age group (ages 75-79) in the 20K U.S. Cycling Masters Individual Time Trial race Aug. 4 in Albuquerque, N.M., with a time of 38 minutes, 47 seconds.
She said her goal was to finish in less than 40 minutes.
Skean also competed Aug. 6 in the U.S. Cycling Masters Road Race.
Her goal was to finish that race in under 2 hours.
She succeeded, finishing with a time of 1:55:34.
She said a steep uphill part of the race called Heartbreak Hill neared a 15 percent grade close to the top.
Skean said she was pleased to be able to ride the entire hill.
