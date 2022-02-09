The Lake County Panther Alpine Skiers traveled to Keystone Resort Feb. 4, to compete in the final regular season Giant Slalom race.
“It was a bitter cold morning, but calm winds, sunny skies and a newly opened race venue made for another great day of racing,” said coach Danielle Ryan.
This week, Leadville’s Kiera King led the Lady Panthers after veteran racer Rowynn Slivka of Salida disqualified after crashing on the second to last gate and sliding through the finish.
King finished 34th overall and Buena Vista’s Laya Foley was 46th.
On the boy’s side, Salida’s Brady Potts had another heartbreaking finish this week, one spot out of state qualifying by a combined time of 0.25 seconds after finishing 17th overall.
“It was a beautiful day of racing,” said Ryan. “There were definitely some ups and downs but as a whole, much of our team is achieving a level of consistency that we haven’t seen in a while.
“The next step is figuring out how to find that higher gear and break out of that comfort zone,” she said.
The final regular season race is a Slalom at home hill Ski Cooper on Friday Feb. 11.
(0) comments
