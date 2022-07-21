Long summer days, precious in number, feature access to some of my favorite fishing spots.
Living in the Upper Arkansas River Valley, in the heart of the Colorado Rockies, the only fault of the summer fishing season is that it is simply too short.
With so many extraordinary choices, how do you decide?
Let’s break it down.
Option 1: The river
The Arkansas River is always option 1. With approximately 70 miles of public access from Leadville to Parkdale, the Gold Medal waters offer relatively easy access from U.S. Highways 24, 285 and 50.
The Ark’s proximity to Buena Vista and Salida make this a go-to choice when time is limited or you don’t have a more rugged vehicle to get you up into the high country.
My go-to guide for public access which details public waters, parking, picnic sites and restroom locations, are the National Geographic Arkansas River Maps. I carry two – one for Leadville to Salida, the other from Salida to Cañon City.
A trip to the river doesn’t need to be a day-long affair. I often get out for 20-45 minutes during my lunch break, or stop for an hour on my commute home for a quick fishing fix to get me through to the weekend.
Option 2: Lower elevation lakes and creeks
As a fishing guide, I make good use of nearby lakes and reservoirs.
Stillwater options are especially helpful for those who are new to fly fishing and are looking to polish their skills before moving on to the more technical waters of the Arkansas.
Regularly stocked in the summer months, these lakes can be a reliable way to enjoy a day of fishing and practice your cast, hookset and landing finesse or introduce friends and family to the activity.
Option 3: Creeks, beaver ponds
My first fly fishing experiences came in the form of willow creeks and beaver ponds near 10,000 feet and are still a favorite summer stop.
The opening of Cottonwood Pass each year welcomes me back to my home waters and I look forward to each trip I can get over to the waters my family has fished for generations.
I’ve started to explore similar options here in Chaffee County, but I can’t pass up a day in Taylor Park, filled with browns, brook trout and an occasional rainbow.
The challenge of working through the willows to get to the water and of getting snagged while casting in the narrow channels can be intimidating, but when you get comfortable casting here, you can cast anywhere.
Option 4: Alpine lakes
The crown jewel of summer fly fishing, at least in my humble opinion, is the opportunity to land a cutthroat trout at one of many alpine lakes in the Rocky Mountain region.
There are hardly words to express the beauty of the venue, the vibrant colors of the cutthroat or the reset to the soul you find spending time miles away from the busyness of modern life in the cathedral of a glacially carved basin contemplating fly selection and possibly the answer to God, the universe and everything.
The journey to an alpine lake is as much part of the story as the fishing itself.
Do a bit of research before you set out. Know and understand your vehicles limitations as well as your own.
Understand the length of the hike and the elevation gain you will be attempting.
Sitting at or above tree line, reaching these lakes is more of a commitment and sometimes require a 4x4 vehicle and/or the ability to hike in.
Always check the weather and be prepared for the very real potential of the afternoon thunderstorm and be sure to carry the 10 essentials (americanhiking.org/resources/10essentials), just as you would if hiking in the backcountry.
Know your limitations, and always let someone know where you are going, and when you plan to be back.
In all cases, no matter where you decide to drop in and wet your line, always take a moment to look up, take a breath and enjoy the raw beauty of summer in the high country.
A final side note: A thermometer is always a handy tool to keep in your pack or vest, but becomes especially important in the summer.
As water temperatures rise, responsible anglers will be thoughtful about their decision to fish.
If the water temps reach 70-plus degrees, it is best to wait until later in the day, the next morning or perhaps pick a different fishery.
Elevated temps have caused recent advisories or closures or nearby waters like the Eagle, Fraser and portions of the Colorado River. Be aware and fish thoughtfully.
LeTourneau is a wade fishing guide at ArkAnglers and a board director for Collegiate Peaks Chapter of Trout Unlimited.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.