Some are fishing and the trout are looking up! Following a hasty, short-lived runoff season, the Arkansas River and other nearby streams find themselves in the thick of many an angler’s favorite season.
Summer is when the larger aquatic insects do their adult tasks of mating and laying eggs, much to the delight of the trout.
You see, after weeks of fighting heavy currents, debris, and often muddy waters, every fish is worked and on the hunt for a serious meal.
This nature provides with an abundance of the biggest bugs of the year – stoneflies!
This ancient (estimated to be around 300 million years of history) order of aquatic insects is how God gets trout through runoff and their recovery after.
With approximately 3500 different species, they are one of the keys to a healthy fishery and provide badly needed protein, sorely craved and needed as the snowmelt winds down.
Most of them crawl to shore to molt from nymph to adult, then fly to the trees and reeds along the bank to mate, before returning to lay their eggs on the water.
Here on the Ark, there are a good number of the different models, but two in particular are noteworthy for the Fly Fisher.
The Yellow Sally is a moderate sized bug (#12-14) that attracts a lot of attention from the fish and anglers, primarily because there are very healthy populations over the river from Leadville to Cañon City.
Thanks to the splashy takes from the fish, it is a favorite hatch for many of us from the time the water clears to the end of July.
Don Puterbaugh’s Yellow Foam Stone is a world renowned fly to imitate this bug. Fishing one of these as part of your rig is always a good place to start.
However, it is the golden stonefly that makes the trout and any angler salivate at the prospect.
Here, they are in evidence from late June until mid-September. With a 2-year life cycle, their nymphs are a year around item of interest, but summer is the dry fly anglers time.
On the river, you’ll find the shed exoskeletons on rocks and cliffs along the water’s edge. These are the big guys, often 2-2 ½” in length, which provides quite a mouthful for any fish.
The obvious advantage for us is it’s always nice to fish with a fly you can actually see. Even 60 feet away, their size stands out well.
The flies best used to imitate the adults are size #8-14, with patterns like the Chubby Chernobyl, the PMX, or the Stimulator being solid choices. Choose them in a yellow or golden body color and you’re on your way.
Expect aggressive takes by the fish, no way do they want to let that big meal slip by.
On a recent trip north of BV, I had a guest snag their dropper nymph on a willow.
They yanked on the line, pulling the big dry fly off the surface of the water and a brown trout lunged out of the water to grab it in midair.
A little too much for the breaking strength of the line, but very cool to observe.
When paired with a heavy, large nymph to imitate the immature bugs, you can fish even the fastest water with ease.
I’ll pair them with one of the smaller Yellow Sally flies (Double Dry) for those magic days. But be forewarned – trout never take the fly you’re looking at.
With summer in full swing, keep those big flies handy. See you on the water!
Stuart is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com.
