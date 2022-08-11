The eighth of August, 6:57 a.m. – most Mondays, a fishing guide’s hands are doing the familiar tasks of tying knots and prepping gear for the day’s coming adventure.
This first Monday of August, however, finds me at the keyboard processing the excursions and events of the past weeks of fishing/guiding.
You see, with the ever increasing popularity of our area, there’s an endless supply of other anglers to observe at their efforts at the craft.
While I strive to not be critical, patterns emerge that suggest there is a widening gap between those who’ve done their homework and those who haven’t grasped the essentials of the sport.
Fortunately, there are really only two needed to have success. Without them, chances can dwindle in my experience.
The clinically obsessed maniacs, who took the time to share their wisdom with me in Aspen, circa 1978, were abundantly clear.
What works in fly fishing for trout is a careful approach and a good first cast. The fading understanding of these two basics is readily evident whenever I’m out on the water.
With the explosion of locals and visitors trying their hand at fishing the area, the trout are becoming noticeably more wary, (if not actually “smarter”) changing their habits to escape the pressure and avoid getting a sore lip or landing in a skillet. Because of this, the two fundamentals are even more important.
Case in point, my wife and I recently hiked to a favorite lake at the North end of the valley and found nine other souls already there.
Since this place is known for producing trout of legend and is relatively easy to get to, we weren’t surprised by the company.
After checking the water temp, we sat on the bank and watched the others’ efforts go unrewarded for over an hour, punctuated by lively and colorful commentary traveling around the lake in the still air.
“The big ****** swam right by my flies. AGAIN!” was one of the most popular and frequent remarks. Not a rod was bent or fish netted during that time before a brief squall rolled in.
What all of those fishing had in common was readily evident. Without exception, all were standing tall at the lake edge, many wearing bright colors of hat, shirt or jacket, with no effort being made to be concealed from the view of the large trout swimming around.
The mantra of the Fothergill’s Outdoor Sportsman crew kept repeating in my mind- “Dress neutral, stay low, don’t splash, cast less, fish more”.
After the rain and a few rumbles of thunder sent the rest of the people back to the trail, we waited another hour for the sun to return and the fish in the lake to calm down enough to resume sporadic feeding.
There was one in particular that kept getting my attention, moving a lot of water every time he’d rise to an insect.
Staying low and trying to keep willows and boulders between the fish and my position, it took another 15 minutes to circle around to where he was feeding and settle into a notch in the cliff.
Several nice trout swam by, undisturbed by my presence blending in with the rocks, rather than silhouetted against a blue sky.
The big fish rose again about 40 feet away.
Unspooling line, I could finally see him sauntering along the bank, headed straight at me.
So I waited, crouched down with the rod held low to the water.
Unaware, the Cutthroat turned abruptly, inhaled something off the surface and began swimming back away from me.
Now was the time to cast and when the fly hit the water a couple of feet to his left, he rushed the fly, turning at the last instant and swimming away.
At that moment, it’s had to say which instinct is stronger: to yank the fly off the water and try to get closer to his path or to curse like a sailor at the failure and assume I needed a different fly.
This time, experience won out and I did nothing but wait.
In a couple of minutes, here he came again to casually inspect the floating fly and swim on by.
Still, I waited.
On the third pass, the trout made the deliberate, confident rise to the fly that only an unthreatened animal, sure of his decision can make.
It was his undoing.
After a 10-minute negotiation, the fish allowed a quick, in-the-net photo before a safe revival and release allowed him to get on with his day.
With darkening and noisy skies overhead, we grabbed our gear and headed for the jeep.
On the way down, we encountered a fresh trio of anglers heading to the lake, easily spotted in their bright blue and white jackets, fly rods waving in the air. “Good luck,” we offered and headed for home.
Friends, dress neutral, stay low, don’t splash, cast less, fish more. Next month: A good first cast. Hope to see you on the water soon.
Andrews is head guide for ArkAnglers fly fishing guide service and an internationally recognized artist. His artwork can be viewed at AVDI Gallery in Buena Vista and at viewgallery.com.
