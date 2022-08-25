The summer fishing season features two of my favorite species in my favorite locations – chasing cutthroat and brook trout in high lakes, beaver ponds and willow creeks.

Given a full day off from my desk job and guiding, a rare treat to be sure, my first pick is the trip to an alpine lake. The primary target here is, in my opinion, the crown jewel of fly fishing – the cutthroat trout.

